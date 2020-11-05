Towana A. Byers
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Towana A. Byers, 53, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bishop SC Madison Memorial Cemetery, Rocky Mount, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 6 from 5pm-8pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC and one hour prior to the service at The United House of Prayer for All People Church in Rocky Mount, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 the funeral service for Mrs. Towana A. Byers will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.