...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Mrs. Tracy Harris Mills, 66, passed away, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1 pm in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Following the service, the family will remain in the mausoleum to receive friends. Tracy, a native of Pitt County, moved with her family at a young age to Statesville and was a 1974 graduate of Statesville High School. During her younger years she was involved with the Girl Scouts, and was a marathon runner in Atlanta, GA. She loved collecting Victorian antiques, ballroom dancing, listening to classical music, and her favorite movie was “Gone With the Wind”. Dogs were her favorite, especially her Angus MacPherson and new addition, Hamish MacDougall (both miniature schnauzers). She was preceded in death by her father, James Ray Harris; grandparents, Ora Shaw Bullock, and Lector Mayo Bullock and in-laws, Willie Mae Hammond Mills and Forrest Ray Mills. She is survived by her: husband, Dana A. Mills; mother, Faye B. Harris of Greenville; sister, Rebecca H. Futrell and husband, Wilbert, of Bethel; nieces, Shelley F. Tripp and husband, Sam and their children, Samuel Tripp Jr. and Saria Tripp Jessica C. Cauthon and her children, Anna, Sammy, Seth, and Ian Cauthon all of Bethel; nephew, Will Futrell of Greenville; brother in law, Michael Ray Mills and wife, Denise; and their daughter Eileen and husband Stephen Relford and their children. Flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com