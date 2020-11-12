Troy Dennis

Troy Allen Dennis
AYDEN - Mr. Troy Allen Dennis, 80, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at Bum's Restaurant in Ayden.
Mr. Dennis grew up on a farm in the Grifton community and graduated from Grifton High School. He worked for a number of years at the John Deere dealership in parts and sales.
He went on to open Dennis Performance, where he built high performance engines for a wide variety of racing sports. Some of his engines could be found in Fountain Power Boats and race cars of all types. One of his customers christened him the "Dr. of Horsepower." Mr. Dennis loved racing and enjoyed travelling and watching his grandchildren race at all levels.
He was a people person who developed lasting friendships during each era of his life. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his Lunchtime Buddies at Pauline's and Bum's Restaurant and continued to share his knowledge with clients on motor building techniques.
Mr. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Virginia Dennis.
He is survived by his: wife of 60 years, Carol Stokes Dennis; daughters, Tina Dennis Cole of Ayden and Lori Dennis Stancill of Greenville; grandchildren, Casey Jill Cole of Ayden, Ben Stancill and wife, Mallory, of Greenville, and John Stancill and wife, Eden, of Sherrills Ford; great-grandchildren, Mason Dixon of Ayden, and Landon Stancill of Greenville; half-sister, Sharon Buchacz of California; and special friend, Curtis Ransome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
