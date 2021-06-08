Valerie Ellis Rolison, age 74, died Friday, June 4, 2021. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 2:00 P.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain by Rev. Glenn Tripp. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Mrs. Rolison was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Ray Rolison Sr. She is survived by her sons, Joe Rolison of the home and Vernon Rolison and wife, Paula of Maury; grandchildren, Peyton and Sydnee Rolison; and sisters, Jessie Carlsen and Lisa Moore, both of New Bern. Those that would like to pay their respects may do so Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.