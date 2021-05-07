Vance Barrett “Barry” Stanley, 49, of Ayden went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Street Stanley. Barry was a loving husband of 22 years and wonderful father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He dedicated his life to helping others and began working for the Grifton Police Department in 1992. He then served as a police officer for the Ayden Police Department before beginning work at the Bethel Police Department as a Lieutenant, where he was later promoted to Chief. In December 2012, he returned to the Ayden Police Department, serving as Chief there as well. In his spare time, Barry loved NASCAR, spending time with friends and family, and being outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was also a member of Grifton FWB Church. He was always ready to help others in need and will be truly missed by everyone. He is survived by his wife, Donnette Lassiter Stanley, of the home; son, Eli Stanley; father, Ronnie Stanley; brother, Doug Stanley and wife, Summer; brother-in-law, Scott Lassiter and wife, Adi; nephew, Triston Stanley; niece, Ada Lassiter; father-in-law, Donzie Lassiter, and many other family and friends. A visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Grifton FWB Church with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Woolard officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grifton FWB Church, 674 Wall Street, Grifton, NC 28530 or the Ayden Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program, 4144 West Avenue, Ayden, NC 28513. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.