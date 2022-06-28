Vance “Van” Spears Harrington, Jr., passed away on June 24th, 2022, at the age of 73 after a long and courageous battle with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD). While FTD took away Van’s mind and body, it did not destroy his spirit, so please join the family for a celebration of his life and legacy at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, June 29th, at Wilkerson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:30 pm to 3:45 pm. Van was born and raised in Greenville, N.C., and was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School in 1966 and of North Carolina State University in 1970, where he became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was a loving husband to his wife, Margie, who stole his heart in junior high. Van knew that Margie was the one for him, so he resorted to less traditional courting methods such as jumping out of the bushes at Margie’s dorm when her date was attempting to tell her goodnight. He was relentless in his pursuit of her, and rightly so, as she stood by his side in “sickness” for a quarter of their 53 years of marriage. Van was a dedicated father to their four children; he never missed a dance recital, tennis match, play, horse show, golf tournament, or little league game. He was a proud member of the East Carolina Pirate Club for many years, and his family has many fond memories of attending ECU football games with him. Later in life, his four grandchildren brought him great joy, as well.? Van was a strong Christian and an active member of Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church and the Greenville Rotary Club for much of his life. He built a successful car wash business from the ground up, which included five Pirate’s Pride car washes across Eastern North Carolina. Always one to lend a helping hand, Van became a real estate broker to assist his father with the buying and selling of properties. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and loved anything that involved the water. He could often be found on the beach or on a boat or barefoot skiing on the Pamlico. Van could not carry a tune, but he insisted on serenading his children to sleep each night. He enjoyed listening to beach music and Motown and dancing the night away with Margie at the teenage club and the Atlantic Beach Pavilion. Van is survived by his wife, Margie Clark Harrington; daughters, Marci Lindeen, Tempe Chapman and husband, Rick, and Kate Harrington; son, Vee Harrington; grandchildren, McKenzie and Jackson Chapman, and Jacob and Noah Lindeen; brothers, Mike Harrington and wife, Kathy, and Steve Harrington. He will be remembered and missed by Damon D’Andrea, Lin Norris, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Van was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Ruth Harrington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Van to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration (https://www.theaftd.org/). Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com