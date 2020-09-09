Vanlora Teel
TIFTON, GA- Mrs. Vanlora Teel, 63, of Tifton, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Tift Regional Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Teel, and her father, Willard C Finch on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Northisde Baptist Church at 6:00 P.M. with Mr. Rick Berry officiating. COVID precautions will be observed. The eulogy for Mr. Willard will be given by his grandson Jason Teel. The eulogy for Vanlora will be given by her daughter Julie Floyd. Vanlora's daughter Jessica Bowen will offer the celebrations of life.
Mrs. Teel was born on May 17,1957 in Pitt County, North Carolina to Evelyn Hodges Finch and the late Willard C Finch who died September 2, 2020. Mrs. Vanlora attended Ayden Grifton High School and then received her B.A. in English and her M.A. in Education at East Carolina University. Mrs. Teel taught middle school English at AG Cox for 11 years.
She was a member of Winterville Baptist Church where she received her foundation for her love for the Lord. Mrs. Teel played the piano for the children's choir, sang in the youth choir, and was an active member of the youth group. She continued being an active church member after marriage at Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church.
In 1990, Mrs. Teel and her family moved to Tifton, Georgia. They became active members of Northside Baptist Church. While at Northside, Mrs. Teel played the piano for children's choir, senior adult choir, and early morning services. Mrs. Vanlora also taught preschool for the church weekday program, directed VBS, and led Bible studies. She also led Bible studies in her home for several ladies for 15 years.
She also volunteered at the pregnancy care center for three years and filled in as a piano player for various churches. Mrs. Teel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was a true servant of Christ. Mrs. Vanlora enjoyed spending time playing the piano, studying God's word, and investing in her grandchildren. Mrs. Teel was a living example of humility, selflessness, and God's love for others.
Along with her mother, Vanlora is survived by her husband, Ricky Teel of Tifton; her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Sarah Teel; her daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and Clint Bowen and Julie and Brad Floyd; her grandchildren, Greyson Teel, Baisley Grace Bowen, Brody Bowen, Barley Ann Bowen, David Floyd, Della Floyd, and Addilyn Grae Floyd .
Flowers accepted or donations to Mailbox Club, 404 Eager Rd., Valdosta, Ga. 31602.
