Vann Richard "Chip" Laughinghouse passed away on Monday February 22, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, February 28th at 1:30pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. Born in Greenville, Chip attended Greenville City Schools and was a 1981 Graduate of J.H. Rose High School. Chip grew up in the family furniture Business, Bostic Sugg Furniture Company, where he joined his Grandparents, his Father and his brother full-time after his graduation. He remained there as Vice President until following in the footsteps of his Grandfather, Chip’s love of serving the Community led him to work for the Salvation Army of Greenville, where he had served on the Board for several years. As Development Director, Chip worked passionately to help coordinate the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree Program. Chip’s hope was that no child was without a gift on Christmas Day. This love of service led him to work with The Blind Center of Washington, NC where he helped to educate and empower the blind and visually impaired. In addition to his love of Community Service, Chip loved people! He got the opportunity to work with Center for Family Violence Prevention at My Sisters Attic, their Retail Store in Greenville. Here, Chip felt right at home with his knowledge of furniture, Retail Sales, and his passion for helping others. Chip served his community as a Board Member for the Salvation Army and Pitt Community College. He was a former Master Mason, Member of Crown Point Lodge 708 in Greenville NC, Former Sudan Shriner and Former Member of the Pitt County Shrine Club, Provost Guard and Desert Rats. A fan of most sports, depending on the season, Chip could be found watching his Carolina Panthers, Tarheel Basketball, or a NASCAR Race. Chip was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vann and Geneva Kanoy; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Hilda Laughinghouse; father, Billy B. Laughinghouse; and two special great aunts, Virginia and Elizabeth Lawson. He is survived by his mother, Jane Bennett; brother, Britt Laughinghouse; sisters, Lynn Hodges and husband, Kim and Lisa Woodard and husband, Jerry; nephews, Kelly Hodges, and his wife Leigh Ann, Kevin Hodges, Scott Hodges and Britton Laughinghouse; great-nephews, Jaxson Hodges, Lawson Hodges and great-niece, Lilleigh Hodges; and aunt & uncle, Pam and Jim Tapp. A loving son, brother, uncle, co-worker and friend, Chip’s love for life and for others will be missed by all. He met everyone he saw with a Smile and usually a hearty pat on the back. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greenville NC or Washington NC Salvation Army, The Center for Family Violence Prevention, or the Shriners Children’s Hospital, to Continue Causes Important to Chip. The Center for Family Violence Prevention, PO Box 8429, Greenville NC 27835, c4fup.org, Salvation Army, PO Box 30280, Greenville NC 27833; Salvation Army, PO Box 877; Washington NC 27889; or to the Shriners Children Hospital. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.