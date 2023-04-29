Vera Allison Sumrell

Mrs. Vera Allison Moore May Sumrell, 92, of Clinton, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 peacefully at her home, with her family by her side. Born on April 23, 1931, in Greene County, Vera was the daughter to the late Clarence and Kathleen Moore. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Marion (Bud) May and Kermit P. Sumrell, her son, Gerald May, one great-grandchild, two sisters and a brother. She was a member of Grace Methodist Church and retired Sales Associate with Belk Department Store. Mrs. Vera loved to cook and enjoyed spending time gardening. Her favorite pastime was reading. Anytime you visited Mrs. Vera, she had a book close by and a story to share. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is survived by her sons: Lawrence May and wife Robin of Clinton and Donald May and wife, Sharon of Kingsport, Tennessee; seven grandchildren: Terri Partin (John), Allyson May, Nelson May (Ashley), Jennifer King (Roger), Amanda, Katelynn and Emily May. She was also blessed with fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services to celebrate her life were held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 27th at Royal-Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ameen officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends was held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 pm; and other times at the home of her son, Lawrence May at 507 East Powell Street, Clinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The National Down Syndrome Society either by mail to: 1155 15th St, Suite 2540, Washington DC 20005 US; or online by visiting www.ndss.org. Condolences can be left for Mrs. Vera on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com. Royal-Hall is honored to serve the family.