Mrs. Vera Brown Lee Johnston, 90, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2 PM in Parker’s Chapel FWB Church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnston, daughter of the late W. A. and Nellie Jones Lee, was a native of Pitt County. She lived much of her life in the Pactolus community and was a longtime member of Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. She was employed at Burroughs-Wellcome for 19 years retiring in 1989. After her retirement she cared for her husband, Garland J. Johnston, who preceded her in death in 2005. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Sally Norvell and Jean Tetterton Gladson; and brother, Curtis Lee. Mrs. Johnston is survived by: daughters, Delores Johnston Mayo and husband, Gray, of Grimesland, and Sue Johnston Kepler and husband, Bob, of Greenville; sons, William Randolph “Randy” Johnston of Weaverville, NC, and Garland J. Johnston Jr. and wife, Cat Teague; grandchildren, Timothy Mayo of Grimesland Christy Oehrli and husband of Rob, of Mississippi, Kimberly Johnston Thompson and husband, Brandon of Virginia, Matthew Johnston, and Jeff Garland Johnston, both of Mars Hill, and David Kepler and John Kepler, both of Greenville; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Rae Arnold of Jacksonville, NC, Selma Tyson Bowen, Karen Ausbon and husband, Steve and Linda Lee, all of Greenville; and a brother, Don Lee of Greenville. Memorials may be made to Parker’s Chapel FWB Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Rd., Greenville, NC 27834 or Southeastern FWB Bible College, c/o Parker’s Chapel Church. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
