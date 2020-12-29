Vera "Dot" Leavy
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Vera "Dot" L. Leavy, 82, died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m.,Thursday December 31, 2020 at Temple of Zion International Ministries. Viewing will be from 2-5 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at St. John Church Cemetery Falkland, North Carolina.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions services are by invitation only and masks are mandatory for all services, including viewing.
Services will be livestream from the W.E. Flanagan Memorial Facebook page. Arrangements by W.E Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations.