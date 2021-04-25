Verda "Tommie" Harris Campbell

“And her children will rise up and call her blessed…” Proverbs 31: 28. April 1, 1922 - April 17, 2021. The Capable Woman described in Proverbs seems an apt description of the woman we remember today: Verda Mitchell Harris Campbell, who died April 17, 2021. At 5’2” she was a force, as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was called “Tommie,” because growing up she was a tomboy. She was the youngest and most petite of the Harris sisters. She played piano and sang and loved fun. She was smart and a good student. In 1942, she snagged the most handsome bachelor in Greenville, who happened to be her preacher, A. Hartwell Campbell. Hartwell recognized her intellect and saw to it she finished her education at East Carolina Teacher’s College soon after they married. She was an English major whose primary teaching vocation was with three little boys she and Hartwell had. She was a voracious reader who taught her sons a great love of reading. She read throughout all of her 99 years. She met special needs of her children with strength and doggedness. Tommie and the family spent many happy summer days at the cottage on the Neuse River. Hartwell would work at WNCT during the week, and return to the river for long weekends of fishing, boating, gardening, and playing poker on Friday nights with neighbors. Tommie was a good sport. Though not much of a water-lover, she would board the boat with picnics and a good spirit making sure the family crew were well taken care of. Tommie loved beautiful things. She collected antiques and filled her home with fine furnishings that she took great delight in. One of her passions was beautiful table settings. She collected cookbooks and china, which she used in generous ways to serve family and friends who gathered for meals. Her greatest gift of hospitality was her love and ability for cooking. Tommie was a most excellent cook. Tales of her best meals run far and wide in the family. Spaghetti is at the top of the list. Country Style Steak with rice and gravy comes in a close second. Everybody agrees that her biscuits were the best on the planet, and likely will remain the gold standard going forward. Tommie aged with grace. She made peace with the changes of aging and found contentment and acceptance in all her days, always saying, “It is what it is.” She never fought new realities, nor did she ever become bitter. She was a gift to all who cared for her, and she considered all who cared for her a gift. Many have done well, and Tommie, Mother, Grandmother, you were one of them. A grateful family will remember you with love and thanksgiving. Thank you, God. Tommie was pre-deceased by Hartwell Campbell, husband; sisters, Belva Steele and Opal Thomasson. She is survived by children: Thomas Hartwell Campbell and wife, Lib; Leslie Vann Campbell; Neal Pearson Campbell, and wife, Sarah Ferrell. Her grandchildren are Lisa Campbell Rivers and Wayne; Richard Thomas Campbell and Sandi; Mary-Mitchell Campbell; and John Leslie Campbell and Erin. Great–Grandchildren are Hart Rivers, Cate Rivers, Will Campbell, Lizzy Campbell, Katherine Campbell, Elizabeth Campbell, and Charlotte Campbell. A Celebration of Life and Resurrection will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh on Thursday, May 27th at 2:00 pm. You are invited to greet the family following the service on the front lawn of the church. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to: The James A. Campbell House, Harnett County Historical Society Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 65 Lillington, NC 27546-6185, or to The Joy Class, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608. The Family thanks: Dr. Ben Fischer, Transitions LifeCare, all the people of Whitaker Glen and her personal caregivers Muriel, Lina, and Bonita. Thank you all for your compassionate care. Services provided by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC; www.brownwynneraleigh.com.