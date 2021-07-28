Mrs. Verlie Griffin Singleton, age 85, a resident of the Grimesland area, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Oakdale Cemetery, officiated by Wesley Duncan. Mrs. Singleton was born in the Old Ford District of Beaufort County on February 23, 1936, daughter of the late Jimmie Griffin and Thelma Woolard Griffin. She attended school at Old Ford and then transferred with her parents to Washington, N.C. and graduated from Washington High School in 1954. Mrs. Singleton married Robert Asa Singleton on April 28, 1956 and moved to Hampton, VA. She worked for the U.S. Army at both Ft. Monroe and Ft. Eustis, VA as a Training Specialist. Mrs. Singleton retired from Civil Service on April 30, 1988. She enjoyed her work for Civil Service. Robert and Verlie moved back to North Carolina at the end of 1989 and lived in the Belvoir area, west side of Pitt County for the next ten years. Verlie became a member of the Falkland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the fellowship and workings within the church for many years. Mrs. Singleton is survived by her husband, Robert of Pinetown, N.C.; daughter Robin Singleton Graves and her husband, Jonathan Shane Graves; granddaughter, Shannon Lee Graves Radcliff, and her husband, Taran Radcliff; sister, Josephine Griffin Parker; brother, James Dalton Jim “Pete” Griffin and his wife, Barbara R. Griffin; beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Singleton was preceded in death by two sisters, Dapherine Griffin Boyd Crisp and Thelma Jean Griffin; two brothers, Jimmie Griffin, Jr. and Sidney Earl Griffin and brother-in-law, George R. Parker. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Falkland Presbyterian Church, 5943 South Main Street, Falkland, N.C. 27827. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral home and Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Singleton family.