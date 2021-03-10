Vernon Gilbert Snyder, III, of Greenville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born March 23, 1952, to Vernon Gilbert Snyder, Jr. and Evelyn Field Snyder, Vern was a caring, humble man who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He had an infectious love for fellowship and conversation, nice walks around the neighborhood, antiques, and searching for arrowheads. Vern grew up in Thomasville, North Carolina where he earned his Eagle Scout Award and went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1977. There, he met the love of his life, Jessica Fleming Snyder, whom he married on December 23, 1978. He continued his education at Campbell University School of Law, where he attended on scholarship, was a Law Review Editor, and a Teaching Assistant. He graduated and began work in 1980 at Gaylord, McNally, Strickland, and Snyder, where he was a partner. In addition to his education and career, Vern was actively involved in numerous Church and Community organizations. He served multiple terms as Chair of Administrative Council, Chair of the Board of Trustees, and Chair of Staff Parish Relations at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. He served as Rotary Club President, Neighborhood Association President, and as an Officer/Director of numerous organizations, including the Art Enthusiasts of East Carolina University, Pitt Community College Paralegal Advisory Board, Music Academy of Eastern North Carolina, CareNet Counseling Services East, and Saint Peters Catholic Church Boy Scout Troop 826. Vernon’s greatest achievements are the two wonderful children he and Jessica raised: Vernon Gilbert “Bert” Snyder, IV and Allison Fleming Snyder Winter. He was also deeply proud of his daughter-in-law, Lara Alyce Snyder, and son-in-law, Cameron Lee Winter. Vern loved to play with his four grandchildren, Levi Rein Snyder, Arrow J Snyder, Jesse West Snyder, and Wimberley Gray Snyder. His memory will be cherished by his loving family, who will continue his legacy of love, service, and dedication. Vern is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Snyder Worf, brother, John Field Snyder, Sr., and sister-in-law Eugenia as well as nine nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Vern's life with a service held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 11, at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Internment will take place after the service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Grifton. Those not comfortable attending in person may view the service at www.jarvis.church/media . In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.