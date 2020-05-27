Vernon Ray Rolison, Sr.
FOUNTAIN - Vernon Ray Rolison Sr. age 71, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain by Rev. Glenn Tripp.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Rolison of the home; sons, Joe Rolison of the home, and Vernon Rolison Jr. and wife, Paula of Maury; granddaughters, Peyton and Sydnee Rolison; and sisters, Joyce Fornes and Esther Hardison both of New Bern, and Louise Kane of Fredricksburg, VA.
