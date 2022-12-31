Vicki Sue Lytle Johnson was born to Keith and Edith Lytle on December 4, 1954, in Gratiot County, Michigan. Vicki passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Kenly, North Carolina. Vicki was a member of the Church of Christ. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Vicki excelled at her position as Executive Assistant to the Dean of the East Carolina University College of Allied Health Sciences. She retired in 2014 after 20 years of service at ECU. In her leisurely time Vicki enjoyed attending ECU football games with friends, reading, spending time with her grandchildren and relaxing by the Pamlico Sound with her dogs. Vicki is preceded in death by her father, Keith Lytle, and sister Carol LaFreniere. Vicki is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary Johnson of Lillington, North Carolina; son, Geoff Johnson and wife Susan of Mechanicsville, Virginia; daughters, Heather Gavrilides and husband Matt of Grand Haven, Michigan; Melody Worthington and husband Greg of Kenly, North Carolina; mother, Edith Spear Lytle of Baldwin, MI; sisters, Robin Ackerman and husband Denny of Flint, Michigan; Debbie Alley and husband Tim of Baldwin, Michigan, and grandchildren, Loukas, Cole, Kiersten, Arianne, Destiny, Gabriel, and Audrey. Per Vicki’s wishes a private ceremony will be held in Michigan with family. Memorials can be made in her name to the Adventures in Missions Program at Sunset International Bible Institute by: sending checks to AIM Office, 3723 34th St., Lubbock TX, 79410, by visiting https://aim.sunset.bible/give/ or by calling 806-788-3244. Cards can be sent to the family at 401 E. 2 nd St, Kenly, NC 27542.