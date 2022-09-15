Mrs. Vickie Jones Cox, 69, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 pm in the sanctuary of Elm Grove Original FWB Church officiated by the Rev. Dr. Franklin Baggett, with the family receiving friends from 1:00-2:30 pm in the Family Life Center at Elm Grove Original FWB Church. Burial will follow in the Dennis Family Cemetery. Vickie was born on June 25, 1953 in Pitt County to Robert and Louise Jones. She graduated from Ayden High School in 1970 and began her career at DuPont, then later operated The Collard Shack in Ayden with her husband Benny. She was a member of Elm Grove Original FWB Church and served in the Adult I Sunday School Class as long as her health allowed. She loved cooking, gardening, shopping, decorating, and conversation over a good cup of coffee. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family, including her time in being a caregiver for her parents. Vickie was blessed with a loving family. She married the love of her life, Benny, on May 29, 1982 at Elm Grove Original FWB Church. The church was adorned with hundreds of beautiful red roses, all from her mother's and aunt's gardens. Vickie and Benny raised two girls, Julie and Michelle, who were her most treasured gifts. Though she only lived three years after her cancer diagnosis, she was grateful God allowed her to meet all of her grandchildren and make many unforgettable memories. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Louise Jones and a sister, Ann Hart. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Benny Cox; daughters, Julie Daugherty and husband, Robert, and Michelle Galloway and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Justin Daugherty, Macon Daugherty, Eli Galloway, Luke Daugherty, Dash Galloway and Sunny Galloway; brother, Jeff Jones; sister, Gladys Chandler and husband Ed; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Also left to cherish her memory is her beloved dog, Peaches. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the compassionate care provided by Dr. Robin Adams and Community Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm Grove Original FWB Church Bus Fund, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com