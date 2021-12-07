Vickie Livingston
ROPER - Vickie Lee Livingston, 53, of 17556 NC Highway 32 North, died Friday, December 3, 2021 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Vickie was born in Chowan County on June 24, 1968.
A 1986 graduate of Creswell High School, she continued her studies and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from East Carolina University in 1990. Employed with the Washington County Public School System, she taught grades on the Elementary, Middle School, and High School levels in Creswell. While at Creswell Elementary, Vickie received the honor of being named that school's Teacher of the Year.
Later, in 2005, she received her Master's Degree in Library Science, also from ECU, and became the librarian at the Washington County High School, where she was employed until her illness kept her from work. She was a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators and through the years had served that organization in various positions.
An avid crafter, Vickie often enjoyed daylong sessions making cards and other paper crafts with her friends.
Surviving is her mother, Janet Caton Livingston of Roper; her sister, Ginger Livingston of Greenville; and many friends, co-workers, and students.
A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, December 9th, at 4:00 p.m. in the family cemetery, 1520 Pea Ridge Road, Roper. No formal visitation is planned; however, friends may visit with family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Library, 201 East Third Street, Plymouth, NC 27962.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.