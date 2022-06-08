Vickie Tart Burlington

Vickie Burlington’s earthly life ended peacefully on May 24,, 2022 at the age of 75. Vickie was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, family member and friend to many who will be missed for her loyalty to others. We grieve her loss in our lives but treasure a confident faith that she fought a difficult diagnosis with dignity and is united with her Lord in Heavenly joy. Vickie is preceded in death by her husband Hugh A Burlington Jr., parents CV (Vic) Tart and Lois Newton Tart. Vickie is survived by her son Rob (Sally) Burlington, daughter Jenna (Miles) Fitch, brother Carl (Connie) Tart and grandchildren Pearce, Laine (Rob), Dorn, Audrey and William (Jenna). Vickie was a dedicated and dependable person who lived a life of deep devotion to those principles and people she held dear; her faith in God and her church, her family, and education. Vickie was born Sept. 22, 1946 outside of Lumberton NC. She spent her early childhood in Stovall NC and later childhood in Zebulon NC. Vickie graduated from Wakelon High School in 1964 and Meredith College in 1968. She was a proud alumnus of both, remembering band and club activities fondly with friendships she maintained for a lifetime. During these years Vickie earned the title of Miss Zebulon. While teaching at Millbrook High, Vickie was introduced to Hugh Burlington on a blind date. The two were married in August 1972. Hugh’s ministry led them to Newberry, Spartanburg and Gaffney SC. Vickie taught school in each location, earned a master’s degree in math education from Converse College and both children were born in Spartanburg during these years. In 1982 the family moved to Greenville NC where they raised their children. Vickie spent 23 years at JH Rose High School, becoming an institution in the math department, earning teach of the year in Pitt county and becoming nationally board certified. Vickie retired professionally in Greenville. During Vickie’s adult life she dedicated herself to many causes in addition to being a consummate professional in her field. Vickie chaired the math club for more than a decade, volunteered to teach all ages of youth and college age at church, loved playing handbells (which she did until her health would not allow), played piano, and attended many sporting events of JH Rose High to support her students and community. As Vickie transitioned into retirement, she trained and mentored new teachers and cared for her parents and family. in 2010 she and Hugh moved to Cary NC to enjoy grandchildren and other family, joining First United Methodist as an active congregant. Hugh died of a brain tumor in 2016 and Vickie then faced a diagnosis that would slowly take her mobility and motor skills. Through all this she remained faithful and cherished relationships she’d had for a lifetime. Vickie had a love of music and sang and played piano with talent. She joined her parents for years in their beautiful garden, enjoyed teenagers (what a gift!) and gatherings with extended family. Vickie was a good cook, who graciously hosted many friends and family in their home. She never sought the limelight and preferred to serve. We will miss her dearly yet learned so much how to be a disciple of Christ and to live a life of service from all she did. The family is grateful for the care Vickie received from many professionals, including Debbie Boudreau and later Anecia Edwards. You all feel like family for your friendship and care. A memorial service will be held at Edenton St UMC in Raleigh NC June 11, 2022 at 1pm. The family will receive friends following the church service. Donations may be directed to Immanuel Baptist Church (Greenville NC), or First United Methodist Church (Cary NC).