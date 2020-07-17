Victoria Leigh Thompson
GREENVILLE - Victoria Leigh Thompson, 34, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11am in the Chapel at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Victoria grew up in Goldsboro and was a graduate of Eastern Wayne High School and attended ECU. She worked in customer service in various industries. She was a very talented artist, enjoying painting and drawing, as well as writing poetry. She loved summer time and being able to go to the beach and pool. She was a very outgoing person with a big heart. Her family meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Kay Austin and Herman Williams; and her paternal grandparents, Harry and Willa Thompson.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Shawn Meffen; son, Daniel Meffen, both of the home; mother, Deb Thompson of Mt. Olive; father, Harry Thompson and wife Linda of Goldsboro; sister, Miranda Pejera of Durham; brother, Will Thompson of Clayton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shawn Meffen to assist with a college fund for their son Daniel, 200 Rollins Dr, Unit 72, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.