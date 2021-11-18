Violet Elizabeth Minton Coward
HOUSTON - Mrs. Violet Elizabeth Minton Coward, 90, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. A private family graveside will be held in Pinewood Memorial Park with Pastor Debbie Osterhoudt officiating.
Mrs. Coward, a previous resident of Greenville, retired to Houston, TX after her retirement as a public health nurse.
She is survived by a son, Elvin R. Jones and wife, Lisa, of Greenville, and other extended family. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.