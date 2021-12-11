Virginia Conway

Virginia Little Conway
GREENVILLE - Virginia Little Conway, 91 years young, heard the call from heaven at 9 PM on the night of Wednesday, December 8th and departed to be with Jesus.
A service will be held Monday at 2PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. David Butts. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Homegoing Celebration, from 1 to 2 PM at the mausoleum.
Virginia was born in Tarboro, NC to the late Rev. D.J. and Mamie Little on Nov 4, 1930. She was married to Rev. Thomas H. Conway Sr., and together they worked for the Lord in the US and Japan for the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a beloved Pastor's wife and worked with Women's Ministries, served as pianist and fulfilled many other supporting roles in the churches that Thomas pastored. They moved back to Greenville, NC in 1978. Virginia worked and retired from K-mart in Greenville.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. D.J. Little and Mamie Little, husband Rev. Thomas H. Conway, Sr., sister Beatrice Lane, sister Lois Cowan, sister Ruth O'Neal, sister Hazel Williams, sister Doris Richardson, brother Johnny Little, brother James Little, and brother Don Little.
She is survived by one sister, Eleanor Weaver and her husband, John Weaver; five Children, Rev. Thomas H. Conway Jr (Kathie) of Charleston Ark, Rev. Teresa A. Conway of Greenville, NC, Bonnie L. Blanchard (Wayne) of Melbourne FL, Venetia Conway (Mark) of Melbourne, FL, Pastor Donald D. Conway (Lisa) of Fair Bluff, NC; five Grandchildren, Matthew Conway, Kristyn Sims, Brent Messer, Dana Messer, Donald Thomas Conway; Ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu to flowers, donations may be made the CPHC Kingdom Vision, PO BOX 461, Whiteville, NC 28472.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
