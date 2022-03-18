Virginia Dare Allen Adams, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 pm in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A native of Pitt County, Virginia was born during the summer of 1938 to Tom and Lossie Dunn Allen. As a young woman, she attended J.H. Rose High School and Bakers Business College. She was employed with General Electric in Florence, SC retiring with twelve years of service. Later she was a beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics for 10 years. After employment with Mary Kay she worked for Silvercare as a transporter and caregiver and was a Nanny for eight years. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her step-father, Fred Martin and sisters, Christine Webb and Rachel Hardee. Virginia Adams is survived by a son, Wade Adams and wife, Renee, of Knoxville, TN and a loving and devoted daughter, Dawn Adams of Winterville, NC; three grandchildren, Tyler Adams of Knoxville, TN, Gunnar Morton, and wife, Tatiana, of Woodstock, VA; step-granddaughter, Ashley Thompson and husband, Bill, of Rockwood, TN; sisters, Grace Barnes of Falkland and Linda Weatherington of Vanceboro; along with many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to East Carolina Rehab & Wellness and to Community Home Care & Hospice for the loving care shown to our mother. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com