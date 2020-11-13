Virginia "Carol" Bunn Dixon
GREENVILLE - Virginia "Carol" Bunn Dixon, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born March 5, 1948 in Wilson County to the late David E. and Dixie Pittman Bunn.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Vicky Bunn Lewis.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Denise Swanner (Marc), and Elaine Dixon; brothers Dolan Bunn (Judy), and Jimmy Bunn (Avis); father of her children Ronnie Dixon; grandchildren Marc Anthony Swanner II, and Abby Swanner.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2:00PM at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Bethel NC with Rev. Marc Swanner officiating.
The family has requested that everyone attending wear a mask.
The family has requested that everyone attending wear a mask.