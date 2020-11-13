Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR RIVER NEAR CHINQUAPIN AFFECTING DUPLIN COUNTY. NEUSE RIVER AT KINSTON AFFECTING LENOIR COUNTY. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE, PITT AND LENOIR COUNTIES. TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY. FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK...INCLUDING HOOKERTON...MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * AT 9:00 PM EST THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 18.4 FEET EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 18.0 FEET, HIGHWAY 123 JUST NORTH OF THE BRIDGE IN HOOKERTON FLOODS. WATER THREATENS HOMES ON LOOP ROAD AND FOUR WAY ROAD BETWEEN SNOW HILL AND HOOKERTON, AS WELL AS FURTHER UPSTREAM IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY. &&