Mrs. Virginia Gargis Ridenour, 92, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Ridenour was born to the late Henry and Martha Norman. She was a longtime employee of Prepshirt in Greenville followed by being a fulltime homemaker. She volunteered at Pactolus Elementary School to help children learn how to read. Mrs. Ridenour was an animal lover and she was also blessed with the gift of painting. Many of her paintings decorate the homes of family and friends. Above all, Mrs. Ridenour loved her family, family gatherings, vacations and shopping. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ridenour was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack D. Gargis, Sr., a son, David Gargis, brothers Paul and Joe Norman, sister, Rachel Majeri and a grandson-in-law, Jimmy Deason. She is survived by husband, Clinton Ridenour; daughter, Virginia Faye Smith; son, Jack D. Gargis, Jr. and wife, Peggy; daughter-in-law, Susan Gargis; grandchildren, Nathan Smith, III and wife, Christina, Melissa Deason, Jack Gargis, III and wife, Terrell, Caroline Tyre and husband, Scott, Matthew Gargis and Julia Gargis; great-grandchildren, Nathan Smith, IV and wife, Ginger, Maria Smith, Hunter Smith, Alexis Deason, Mariah Major and husband Jay, John Tyler Gargis and wife Kalon, Haley Lockamy, Mason Lockamy, Carter Tyre, Sarah Tyre, Jackson Tyre; great- great-grandchildren, Laci Smith, Hayden Smith, Kirkland Gargis and Gia Gargis; and her "furry friend", Dixie. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.