Virginia Gaylord Scales, 93, of Greenville, NC passed away on February 22, 2021. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Virginia was a lifelong resident of Greenville, born October 23, 1927 and a resident of Cypress Glen Retirement Community for the past thirteen years. She was the daughter of the late Louis Woodson Gaylord and Mattie Moye King Gaylord and the wife of the late Waightstill Morehead (Booger) Scales, Jr. The youngest of six children, she was preceded in death by her three sisters and their husbands, Mattie Moye and Harry Hagerty, Julia and Dean Painter, and Harriet and Cecil Whitehurst and by her brothers and their wives, Richard and Mary Gaylord and Louis and Camille Gaylord and many beloved nieces and nephews. Virginia was a graduate of Greenville High School and East Carolina Teachers’ College (now ECU). A lifetime member of the First Christian Church, she was an active member of her church circle. She was a charter member of the Cosmos Book Club and a volunteer at Pitt Memorial Hospital for many years. Virginia had a passion for Greenville’s homeless and was a long-time supporter of the Greenville Community Shelter, now named the Community Crossroads Center. In 2007, the Shelter’s Board named Virginia and her husband the first recipients of the annual W. M. and Virginia Scales’ Friends of the Shelter award. In subsequent years, she continued her work by initiating and sustaining an annual campaign at Cypress Glen Retirement Community to collect paper supplies for the Shelter. She also helped to raise money for the construction of the new Community Crossroads Center. Virginia is survived by her daughter Margaret Scales and son-in-law Graydon Pleasants of Winston-Salem, her daughter Ginger Longino and son-in-law Frank Longino of Washington and her son Waighty Scales and daughter-in-law Memrie Albea Scales of Morehead City. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Virginia and Graydon Pleasants, Gini Longino Jones and her husband Basil, Quin Longino, and Ashley and Wade Scales and his wife, Bonnie deWitt Scales. Virginia also has three great grandchildren: Wade and Fleming Scales and Oliver Lechner. The family will hold a private ceremony at Cherry Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Christian Church, PO Box 2366, Greenville, NC, 27836, to the Community Crossroads Center, PO Box 687, Greenville, NC 27835, or to the Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory St, Greenville, NC 27858. On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.