Virginia Lea Thompson

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Virginia McLamb Thompson, 92, passed to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 10, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by her pastor, Dr. Jeff Manning. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday beginning at 12:30 pm Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at her home. Mrs. Thompson, daughter of the late S. Milton and Claudia J. McLamb, was a native of Four Oaks, NC. She was a graduate of Four Oaks High School and soon after married J. Earl Thompson and they moved to Greenville with his work in 1965 after living in multiple locations. She was employed as administrative assistant for the Electrical Engineering Department of Greenville Utilities for 20 years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Thompson was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. After retirement she enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Mrs. Thompson was a charter member of Unity Church, where she was active in Sunday School for as long as her health allowed. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Earl Thompson, son, Kenneth Earl "Ken" Thompson, brothers, Milton McLamb, Jr., and Herbert Allen, and sisters, Emma Lou Parker, Betty Hege, and Lil Griffin. She is survived by a son, Stephen M. Thompson and wife, Teresa, of Ayden; brother, Linwood and wife, Jackie McLamb, of Greenville, TN, and sister-in-law, Evalena McLamb, of Lexington, NC; and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church General Fund or the Youth and Children Fund, 2301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.