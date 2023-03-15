Virginia Lea Thompson

Virginia McLamb Thompson, 92, passed to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 10, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by her pastor, Dr. Jeff Manning. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday beginning at 12:30 pm Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at her home. Mrs. Thompson, daughter of the late S. Milton and Claudia J. McLamb, was a native of Four Oaks, NC. She was a graduate of Four Oaks High School and soon after married J. Earl Thompson and they moved to Greenville with his work in 1965 after living in multiple locations. She was employed as administrative assistant for the Electrical Engineering Department of Greenville Utilities for 20 years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Thompson was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. After retirement she enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Mrs. Thompson was a charter member of Unity Church, where she was active in Sunday School for as long as her health allowed. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Earl Thompson, son, Kenneth Earl "Ken" Thompson, brothers, Milton McLamb, Jr., and Herbert Allen, and sisters, Emma Lou Parker, Betty Hege, and Lil Griffin. She is survived by a son, Stephen M. Thompson and wife, Teresa, of Ayden; brother, Linwood and wife, Jackie McLamb, of Greenville, TN, and sister-in-law, Evalena McLamb, of Lexington, NC; and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church General Fund or the Youth and Children Fund, 2301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

Tags