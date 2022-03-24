Our dear mother, Mrs. Virginia N. Vines, born May 6, 1936, passed away peacefully at her residence of 6612 Maggiewood Ln., Fuquay-Varina North Carolina, on March 21, 2022, following a lengthy terminal illness. Hers was a well lived life 85 years. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for us when we needed her. She also had many friends and was well loved and cared for by family, community, and church members. We will miss her very much. She was predeceased by her parents Eathey and Vance Newton Senior, her sisters and a brother Carrie Lee Rogers, Annie Mae Tyson, LuDell Gaye, Woodrow “Woody” Newton, and her husband Charles C. Vines. She leaves to mourn her seven children Mavis Battle, Sharon Howard (Bernard), Karen Daniels (Jasper), Gwendolyn Rawls, Virginelle Ashe, Charles Vines (Monica), and Dionne Vines; her sisters and brothers Eleanor Jones, Vance Newton Jr (Jan), Edward “Billy”Newton (Crystal), Morris Gaye(Adele), Patricia Diane Parks (Bishop Mel); . her seventeen grand children, twenty something great-grand children; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends too numerous to number. The funeral will be held at the Ebenezer SDA Church, 1375 Mumford Rd.,Greenville, NC, on Sunday, March 27, 2020 at 1 PM.