Mrs. Vivian Gladson Nichols, of Greenville, NC, 92, peacefully passed away at home on October 27th, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at 4:15 in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Phillip Boykin, Pastor of Black Jack Original Free Baptist Church. Mrs. Nichols, a native of Pitt County, was a daughter of the late Johnnie Robert and Elma Hoell Gladson. She lived her early life in the Simpson community and moved to Greenville where she raised her family. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three sons. Mrs. Nichols was employed with Greenville City Schools as an administrative assistant until her retirement. She then returned to Simpson with her husband to make their home. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by her husband Roland Vick Nichols, son, Tony Richard Nichols, twin brother Jasper "Bud" Gladson and brother Bill Gladson, and her sisters, Reba Buck, Margaret Stocks, and Earlene Phillips. She is survived by her sons, Al Nichols (wife, Bettye) of Washington, NC and Ron Nichols of Greenville, NC. She is also survived by her granddaughters Elizabeth Nichols, of Charlotte, Mariah Nichols of Durham, Sarah Bennert (husband, Kevin) of New Bern and great-granddaughter Collins Bennert (New Bern, NC). Mrs. Nichols was a devout Christian and lived her life according to God's will. She spent hours studying God's word and showing His love through her kindness to others every day. She developed a lifelong friendship with an early childhood pen pal, Jill Kemp of London during World War II. This led to her desire to travel with her sister to various countries around the world. Foremost, she loved her family, and she will always be remembered for her love, dedication, and joy for life. Sincere appreciation goes to the dedicated caregiver, Cheryl Mowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Ramp Fund" of Black Jack OFWB Laymen's League at 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Rd. Greenville, N.C. 27858 or to Vidant Health Foundation-Hospice at 690 Medical Dr, Greenville, NC 27835. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com