Wade Harmon

Wade H. Harmon
GREENVILLE - Mr. Wade H. Harmon, 96, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spring Arbor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 2 PM at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Mr. Harmon, son of the late Columbus Z. and Essie B. Harmon, was a native of Gastonia, NC. He lived in the Washington, DC area for 40 years, where he was employed in the printing industry and was a member of the Concord-St. Andrews UMC in Bethesda, MD. In 1988, Mr. Harmon retired to Greenville, NC, where he became a member of St. James United Methodist Church, Brook Valley Country Club and the Kiwanis Club of Greenville. Those who were fortunate enough to know Wade, knew him as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 70 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Hein Harmon, an infant daughter, Pamela Kathryn.
He is survived by his: daughters, Deborah H. McCullough and husband, Tom, of Winterville, Wendy H. Bissinger and husband, George, of Greenville, and Sabine T. Mead and husband, Mark, of Durham; 6 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and sister, Mallie H. Reicken and husband, Chris, of Henderson, NV.
Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 2317 Executive Circle, Suite B, Greenville, NC 27834 or the Kiwanis Club of Greenville, P. O. Box 2092, Greenville, NC 27836. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.