Dr. Wade Thurman Ward passed away May 29, 2021 under Hospice care in Greenville, NC. A quiet and dignified man of humble origins, Wade was born in Bethel, NC on March 24, 1938. It was on his family’s farm where he would learn the importance of hard work, the value of a dollar and how to love. As a boy, Wade’s summers were spent working on the farm alongside his brother. As a young man he worked in town for LJ Whitehurst & Sons clothier, and later he continued honing his work ethic at Bissette Drug Store in Greenville, NC while in college. It was at ECU where Wade met his wife, Anne (Butchie) of 61 years. When time allowed outside of work and studies they enjoyed dances and social outings, trips to the river and beaches, double dates with his brother, Charles, and future sister-in-law and picnics at the farm. Life was just that simple then. After college, Wade taught school for 2 years in Pitt County before attending dental school at The University of Louisville, in Kentucky. From dental school, he put his professional knowledge to work for the US Navy based in Norfolk, Va. With eastern NC being home to Wade and his wife, they eventually made their home in Jacksonville, NC where he began a successful 52 year dental practice. It should be noted here that Wade died a practicing dentist as he always said he would! Wade was a founding member of the ECU Chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, American Dental Association, Monte Miska Dental Study Club, Jacksonville Noon Club Rotary, Crow Hill Gun Club, Tarantella Supper Club and card clubs with numerous long-time friends-ALL for 40+ years. Loyal, he was. Wade was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Dare Hooker Ward and his father, Wadie Thurman Ward. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Harrelson Ward, children Chris (Alisa) of Wilmington, Betsy (James Carroll) of Raleigh and Ashley (Josh Duke) of Greenville and 7 grandchildren: Robinson, Ward, Sy, Tatum, Anne Price, Bennett and Lily. He is also survived by his brother, Charles S. Ward (Beth) and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 6 from 1-4 at the Jacksonville Country Club. Wade’s funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 7 at Trinity United Methodist Church with the entombment immediately following at Onslow Memorial Park in the Mausoleum. All of the services are open and friends are welcome to attend them. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Onslow Hospice House both in Jacksonville, NC or Carobell in Hubert, NC. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.