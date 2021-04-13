WALSTONBURG — Town officials are urging visitors of the Walstonburg cemetery to keep all vehicles off the grass and have approved a new sign to deter off-road damages.
At April 6 Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Dianne Morris requested a sign be erected at the cemetery that prohibited four-wheelers from traveling through cemetery grounds.
In the past, four-wheelers have damaged the cemetery, which drivers traveled through to reach a wooded area located behind it.
The hill area of the cemetery, which is mowed and maintained by the town, has been damaged, Morris said.
Commissioner Ron Turner asked if this would restrict all ATV vehicles.
“A lot of people ride golf carts out there, but they stay on the road,” Commissioner Ray Holloman said.
After discussion, commissioners agreed that they preferred a sign that read “stay on the pavement” rather than a sign limiting vehicles, and felt the sign would include all vehicles.
Morris made a motion to approve the sign and it was seconded by Commissioner Jarrod McKeel.
“In the future if we see that’s not working we can come back and address it,” Morris said.