Mr. Walter “Clay” Malloy Jr., 42, passed away on July 18, 2021. As requested by Clay, no services will be held at this time. Mr. Malloy, a native of Pitt County, had lived in Greenville all of his life. He was a graduate of North Pitt High School. He worked with his father in the wrecker business for a number of years and was owner & operator of Clay’s Wrecker Service. Clay also served on the Pitt County Zoning Board for 6 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Clayton Malloy Sr. and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Connie Jones Malloy; grandmother, Sudie M. Manning; aunt & uncle, Betty and Neal Herring; and several cousins. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, National Psoriasis Foundation or to the International Towing Museum – Wall of the Fallen in Chattanooga, TN. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.