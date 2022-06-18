Walter Randall Loftin went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 16, 2022 after a long battle with chronic illness. A graveside service will be held Monday at 2 P.M. at the James Stocks Family Cemetery on Doc Loftin Road in Ayden with a visitation at the home following the service. Randall grew up in the Chicod community and graduated from Ayden High School. He was employed with DuPont in Kinston for many years and worked overseas while assisting with innovation on the customer service and manufacturing base for DuPont in Adana, Turkey. Randall retired from North Carolina Farm Bureau where he started his career as an Insurance Claims Adjuster. He was later promoted to Special Investigator for North Carolina Farm Bureau and was named North Carolina Crime Information Exchange Insurance Investigator of the Year in 2010. Randall was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and especially loved running his fox hounds and competing in field trial competitions. He was well known in the running hound community and his expertise afforded him the opportunity to serve as a Board Member for the North Carolina Running Hound Association. Randall believed nothing was more important than family and nothing made him prouder than his grandsons. Randall is preceded in death by his father. Walter Zebulon Loftin, Jr., his mother, Mary Lee Buck Loftin, and his sister, Patsy Loftin Hagen. Randall is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Dixon Loftin, who faithfully cared for him over the course of his illness, his daughter, Jessica Loftin Hill and husband Andy Hill of Ayden, grandsons Nicholas Blake Lawson, Landon Grant Lawson, Andrew Logan Hill all of Ayden and Christopher Landon Hill of Rose Hill, sister Janet Loftin Newman and husband Dr. Joseph Newman of New Bern, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to ECU Health Medical Center for their exemplary care. Also, the family would like to recognize Vidant Family Medicine, Dr. Wilton Gay, and Dr. Patrick McGhee for the care they have provided over the years. Their kindness and compassion will not be forgotten. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com