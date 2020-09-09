Walter O'Neal "Jack" White Sr.
GRIFTON - Mr. Walter O'Neal "Jack" White Sr., 84, passed away on September 7, 2020 surrounded by family.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Farmer Funeral Sevice-Ayden. Interment will be private.
Jack was born on November 19, 1935 in Craven Co., to Hazel Moore and Walter Thomas White. Jack served in the U.S. Army in the Far East Command. Jack worked a number of years prior to becoming an Instructor at Lenoir Community College, where he retired after having been employed for 29 years. He enjoyed hearing of success and employment improvement of his past students. Jack was a member of Grifton First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray White.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Eborn White, of the home; daughters, Rhonda Jones, of Greenville and Kay Wingate, of Grifton; Sons, Walter "Neal" White Jr. and wife, Angela, of Winterville and Reginald "Reggie", of Raleigh; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia "Pat" Hudson and husband, Carlton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 - 6:30pm at the funeral home.
Please consider memorial contributons to the Grifton Rescue Squad, 535 Queen Street Grifton, NC 28530 or Baptist Children's Home of NC, Kennedy House, 2557 Cedar Dell Lane Kinston, NC 28504.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.