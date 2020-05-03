Wanda Bunch

Wanda Holder Bunch
GREENVILLE - Dr. Wanda Holder Bunch, 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Altitude, Mississippi in 1942, Wanda grew up in a rural by-gone setting where close knit family ties were paramount and created many fond memories of childhood that she carried with her throughout life. Early on, Wanda's appreciation and talent for music began to flourish. By the time she was a teenager, she and her best friends formed a singing trio known as the Melo-Tones. For years the trio traveled and performed throughout Northeast Mississippi and Northern Alabama. They were also privileged to have recorded backup vocals for many artists at the renowned Sun Studio in Memphis, TN and Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. She was a member of church choirs throughout her life, including at St. Paul's Episcopal in Greenville for over 15 years, which was a highlight of her time in North Carolina.
Wanda and her late husband Dr. Austin Bunch wed in Columbus, Mississippi in 1994. They relocated from Mississippi to Greenville, North Carolina in 1999. Wanda and Austin where well known in Greenville as avid hosts and entertainers. Wanda loved welcoming people from all backgrounds and newcomers to town into her home, cooking delicious meals, and providing a warm and festive atmosphere where people could enjoy being themselves and enjoy the fellowship and company of others. Family and friends were always impressed by her flare for decorating her home and her sense of style. Wanda was a dedicated member of St Paul's Episcopal Church and for a time served on its Vestry.
Wanda earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Vocational Home Economics Education from the Mississippi University for Women and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Mississippi.
Wanda began her professional career teaching in the 1960's in the public schools of Tishomingo County, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee. She also instructed and developed curriculum for Holiday Inn University in Memphis. She then moved to higher education as a professor at the University of Memphis during the 1970's and also ran her own interior design business. During the 1980's and 1990's Wanda worked in the banking industry serving as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Marketing and/or Training for three large national banks in Tennessee and Mississippi. In Greenville, Wanda served as Chief Curriculum Officer for Pitt Community College for five years where she was responsible for the supervision of all academic programs. She then ran her own consulting business centered on training, marketing, and strategic planning before retiring from professional life after more than 45 years.
During her years in Greenville, Wanda dedicated her time to the community through her service on numerous committees with the Greenville/Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, membership with the Building Bridges initiative on community diversity, spearheading a workforce development Summit through the University Health System of Eastern Carolina, working with the consortium to develop the Pitt County Health Careers Academy, serving on the Boards for Pitt County Communities in Schools, the Boys and Girls Club of Pitt County, CareNet Counseling Centers, the Patient and Family Advisory Council for the Vidant Hospital System, and the ECU Foundation - Women's Roundtable as an original board member.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Nena Faye McCutcheon Holder and Elmer Lee Holder and by her husband, Austin Bunch. She is survived by her brother Mackie Holder of Cleveland, TN; stepson Jonathan Bunch of Brisbane, Australia and his children Hayden, Kelsi, Cooper, Leo, Edie, Max, and Oakley; stepson Adam Bunch of Arlington, VA; niece Lenena Brezna and her children Zadie and Zach of Cleveland, TN; nephew Sam Holder of Las Vegas, NV; nephew Gary Mack Holder and his children Madeline and Ethan of Cumming, GA; and Nan Lawrence of Tupelo, MS.
A private funeral service for Wanda will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville, North Carolina on Tuesday, May 5th. Due to the current space restrictions for funerals, the family would like to offer friends that are unable to be invited to the funeral the opportunity to join the service via live stream.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, 621 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, NC 28590; ECU Foundation - Women's Round Table Access Scholarship, 2200 South Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858; or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 411 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences and instructions on live stream at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com