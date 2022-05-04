Wanda Lou Thompson was born at the National Naval Medical Center (now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center) on March 7, 1952 and died on May 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 11 am at Christ's Church, Winterville. Wanda was a good student in high school and always thereafter, as she earned Dental Assistant certification and Nail Technician certifications during her lifetime. She was employed as a chairside dental assistant in Greenville, North Carolina for 10 years. She also was a qualified PartyLite candle saleswoman and held many home candle sales parties over the years, concurrent with her other employment. She also worked for the North Carolina ABC Stores for a number of years. Her most recent employment (after she was widowed) was as a cashier at the Circle K Mart in Greenville, NC. She was known by all whom she encountered in the workplace and out as a friendly, helpful, cheerful, and loving person. She was a faithful member for many years of Christ's Church in Winterville, NC. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her loving husband, Steve Thompson of the home in Grimesland, North Carolina. She is survived by her brother, Robert Carres of Virginia; sister, Marlene Welch of Florida; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and numerous friends and co-workers. She is also survived by her immense love for so many people, which will go on to bless many for years to come. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.