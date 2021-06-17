Mr. Warren C. Williams, 64, died Thursday, June 10, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 18 from 5-8pm at Faith and Deliverance Pentecostal Holiness, Farmville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

