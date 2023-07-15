Wayne Barrett “Brett” Dye, passed peacefully on May 31, 2023, in the comfort of his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. Brett was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but spent several of his best and most formative years in Greenville, North Carolina. Brett subsequently moved to Auburn, Alabama and graduated from Auburn High School. During high school, Brett was a varsity letterman in both golf and football and a member of the National Honor Society. He was so accomplished in golf that he signed a golf scholarship with what is now Central Alabama Community College. Brett subsequently transferred to and graduated from Auburn University. While earning a degree in Finance, Brett had a perfect 4.0 GPA in his major classes. Like his brother Pat, Brett was also a member of the esteemed Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at Auburn. After graduating from Auburn, Brett worked in the banking industry in Atlanta, Georgia for several years. Brett ultimately settled back in North Carolina in the Raleigh area. During this time, Brett was inspired by some of his own life experiences and chose to serve others through social work. He was so passionate about it he enrolled at NC State and earned a Master’s degree in Social Work, graduating with Honors. Upon graduation, he became a patient advocate for an international dialysis clinic in Raleigh. Brett was also very active in the Raleigh AA community, supporting those with similar challenges. In 2017, Brett married the love of his life, Lysa Estiola. Together, they enjoyed fishing, hiking, working in the yard, cooking and music. Brett was also very passionate about his beloved Auburn Tigers football. Brett was a very smart, driven, loving, concerned, generous, and sweet soul. He will always have a very special place in all of our hearts. Brett was predeceased by his father Patrick Fain Dye. He is survived by his mother Suzanne Ward Payne, his brother Patrick Fain Dye, Jr., his sister Melissa Dye MacDonald, and his sister Wanda Ward Dye. Brett was laid to rest in a private service in his mother’s family plot at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia.