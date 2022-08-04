Wesley "Wes" J. Vincent, 72, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1:30 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Winterville. Mr. Vincent, son of the late Samuel R. and Gladys Magnolia Manning Vincent, was born on November 19, 1949. A native of Graham, NC, Wes was a distinguished alumnus of Livingston College and earned his master's degree from the University of North Carolina. He was an accomplished industrial hygiene chemist and had been published by academic journals, such as the American Journal of Industrial Hygiene. He was a very caring person who enjoyed cooking and serving food to those in need. He loved his Tar Heel basketball, GO HEELS! He also appreciated good music and spirited debates with family and friends that always ended with laughter, smiles, and hugs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Vincent. Wes is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth A. Vincent; children, Keela Vincent of Bethlehem, PA, Gavin Vincent of Durham, and Kyle Vincent and wife, Rachel, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jayla and Zachery Irvin, and Victoria and Audriana Vincent; brother, James Lupton Vincent; and a sister, Peggy Swainer-Becoat. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider doing a random act of kindness that will bring joy to you and others in his remembrance. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.