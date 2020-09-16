Whitney Miller, Jr.

Whitney Francis Philip Miller, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Whitney Francis Philip Miller, Jr., 90, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will be held at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth Street, Greenville, on Saturday, September 19, at 11:30 am. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
Whit was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Catherine Zimmer and Whitney F. Miller, Sr. on February 24, 1930. He spent his childhood in New Orleans, enlisting in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman at the age of seventeen.
He married Leatrice Haskell on February 14, 1950. Whit shipped off to Korea with the Navy. He participated in the Chosin Reservoir Battle, serving as a medic with the 1st Marine Division and surviving as one of "The Chosin Few."
After the Korean War, he served at the San Diego Naval Air Station, Belle Chase in New Orleans, attended Great Lakes Dental Tech School in Chicago, was stationed in Hawaii, at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Camp Le Jeune (twice), and Boston's Chelsea Naval Hospital before retiring to Greenville in 1967. He also worked in a Greenville dental lab before opening Whit's Dental Lab in 1970. The lab continues in operation today with his son and grandson.
Whit was predeceased by his wife, Lea, and is survived by his children Cathy Gulledge and husband Glenn, Whitney Miller III and wife Terry, and Robin Wilson; grandchildren Trae Wilson and wife Sloan, Alison Wilson, Clayton Miller and wife Megan, Eric Miller and wife Jessica, Melissa Duffy and husband Dan, and Hunter Wilson; eleven great-grandchildren; sister Janell Miller of New Orleans; and sisters-in-law Kay Chalk, Phyllis Conrad, and Gay Ide.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304 or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.