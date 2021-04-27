Wilbert David Best, 72 of Bailey passed away Thursday. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Joyner’s Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Bailey Town Cemetery, Bailey. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Joyner’s Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. Wilbert served in law enforcement for over thirty years. Wilbert is survived by his daughters, Tammy Finn and husband, Sparky, Lora Hall and boyfriend, Johnathon High, and Amy Harrell; granddaughter, Heather Mozingo, Stephanie Talton, Brittany Pierce, and Angel Harrell; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Whitley, and Peggy Barnes; brothers, Kermit Best, Ricky Best, and Harold Best; very special friend, Fred Hall; Jeanette Bass, his special friend and Cee-Cee is beloved four-legged companion. He was preceded in death by his grand-daughter, Kali Woodruff; parents, William David and Mary Etta Parrish Best, and his brothers, William Best, and Donald Best. Condolences directed to Joyner’s Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.