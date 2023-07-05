On Friday, June 30th, Wilbur C. Ormond Jr passed away peacefully at home. Wilbur was born on October 22, 1941 in Ayden NC to Wilbur Sr and Margaret Jones Ormond. After baccalaureate work at Wofford College, he completed his master’s degree at East Carolina University, followed by a PhD from The University of Georgia. Wilbur taught English, writing, and literature at the college level for almost 40 years. He was also a devoted Christian and served as a pastor for four decades in the United Methodist Church. On June 4, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Litchfield Ormond. They raised three sons, Wilbur III, James, and Richard, and two daughters, Margaret and Cora. Wilbur had a passion for learning and was never far from a good book. He also loved music, had a beautiful voice, and was proficient in several instruments. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Wilbur is survived by his wife Joyce, his five children, fifteen grandchildren, his brother Jay, and his sister Ella Mae. For family and friends to celebrate his life, a funeral service will be held on July 5th at Monk Memorial United Methodist Church located at 3407 Woodland Drive, Farmville NC at 2pm. Wilbur will be placed to rest in the Ayden Cemetery alongside his mother and father. The family has requested a private interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider live or potted plants that the family can enjoy in Wilbur’s memory. Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.