...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Wilbur G. Jones, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2pm at Community Baptist Church, 4094 NE College St, Ayden. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the church, and other times at the home, 3598 Berachah Rd, Ayden. A native of Pitt County, Mr. Jones, or "WG" to many, spent most of his childhood and post-military years in and around Ayden. Enlisting in the US Navy in 1942, Wilbur served aboard destroyers and LST's in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, earning a Purple Heart during Operation Husky in Sicily. Leaving the Navy in 1946, he returned home to Ayden briefly before enlisting in the US Army in 1950, where he served until 1959 with tours in Korea and Germany. In 1978 Wilbur joined the Army Reserve, retiring in 1986. Beyond the military, Wilbur was employed by Leo Venters Ford in Ayden, and was a member and deacon of Community Baptist Church. Wilbur met Betty McLawhorn early in his Army career and the two were married in 1953, remaining a couple until Betty's passing in 2021, a total of 68 years. Wilbur is survived by his children, Gordon Jones (Renee') of Ayden, Randy Jones (Cindy) of Washington, Wendy Butler (Dale) of Winterville, and Sabrina Fontana (Kevin) of Greenville; grandchildren, Brian Jones (Kim) of Greenville, Jacob Jones (Camber) of Ayden, Holly Horst (Ken) of Ayden, Matt Butler (Michelle) of Ayden, Paul Edwards (Casey) of Farmville, Hannah Everette (Curtis), Connor Fontana, Collin Fontana; and great grandchildren, Benjamin Jones, Sadie Jones, Kameron Horst, Kinley Horst, and Jaxon Edwards. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.