Wilbur R. Perry
WINTERVILLE - Wilbur R. Perry, 72, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 28th, at 1:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Stan Asby. Entombment will be in Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors.
Wilbur was the son of Wilbur M. and Lois Perry of Plymouth. He served as an Army MP in the Vietnam War. Later he served as a Police Officer and Deputy Sheriff. He was employed for 32 years and retired as a Quality Control inspector at NACCO. He loved the outdoors, target shooting, woodworking, fishing and most of all spending time with his grandchildren, family and dogs. Wilbur attended Sweet Gum Grove FWB church.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Perry, of Winterville; sons, Michael Perry and wife, Amy, of Grimesland, and Brian Perry and wife, Stephanie; two grandchildren, Walker and Isabella Perry, of Winterville; brother, Danny Perry, of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him!
The visitation will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home at 12:30 PM on Thursday, January 28th, followed by the funeral service at 1:30 PM.
Online viewing at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.