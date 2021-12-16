Wilda Ives

Wilda Andrews Ives
BETHEL - Wilda Andrews Ives passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, December 13, 2021.
Her celebration of life will be held graveside on Saturday, December 18th at 12:00 noon in the Bethel Cemetery. Following the service, family and friends are also invited to Bethel United Methodist Church for a late lunch. Due to covid-19, please attend wearing a face mask.
Wilda was born and raised in Carrboro, NC, the youngest of five children. Wilda will be remembered as a caring, independent woman. She enjoyed working in the yard, loved her antiques, and the UNC Tar Heels. Wilda had an extended and loving family, and dear neighbors she cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Berta Lloyd Andrews and Miles Andrews; sisters, Wilhelmina Andrews Cole and Patsy Andrews Rubish; and brothers, Raymond Andrews and Robert Andrews. She is also preceded in death by her husband Swan Charles Ives, Jr. Both Charles and Wilda were longtime residents of Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, PO. Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812 or to Bethel Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, P.O.Box 308, Bethel, NC 27812.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.