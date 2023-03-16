...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Mr. Wiley Christopher "Chris" Stancill, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 2:30 until the funeral hour. Chris lived most of his life in the Gardnerville community and was a 1983 graduate of D. H. Conley High School. He farmed with his family at Stancill Farms for all of his adult life until his health declined. Chris was active for many years with Farm Bureau and was a past president. He was also a member of Timothy Christian Church in Gardnerville. Chris enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to races with his sons. He had the vision for Southern Pitt Raceway and was responsible for its creation. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Irene Stancill. He is survived by his sons, Ben Stancill and wife, Mallory, of Ayden, and John Stancill and wife, Eden, of Gardnerville; grandchildren, Landon, Wiley, and Mill Stancill; sister, Wilene Loftin and husband, Glenn; brother, Danny Stancill and wife, Jane, all of Ayden; and devoted former wife, Lori Stancill. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.