Wiley Corbett, Jr.

Wiley Barnes Corbett, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Wiley Barnes Corbett Jr, 92, of Greenville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at the Hospice of Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia.
Visitation will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The graveside service will be held the following day on Friday at 11 AM in Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson, NC.
Wiley was born in Wilson N.C. to Wiley Barnes and Lena Quinn Corbett on August 21, 1928. He went to Coon High School in Wilson, NC and subsequently graduated from North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Engineering. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Air Force.
Wiley married Dorothy Lee Williams of Washington, NC in 1953. They happily resided most of their life in Greenville NC until her passing in 2009.
In 1964, Wiley was hired to watch over construction and then manage a new Empire Brush Company factory in Greenville. In 1968, Eddie Smith, who had just purchased the struggling Grady-White Boat Company, hired Wiley to partner with him to bring the company "out of the ashes". Hired as Executive VP and General Manager, and later promoted to President, Eddie credits Wiley with establishing exceptional Engineering and Manufacturing systems, and developing a great leadership team, that lead to Grady-White becoming one of the most successful and respected boat brands in the world.
After a long successful career, Wiley retired in 1993 and enjoyed a happy retirement with his family in St. Simons Island Georgia. Wiley had a passionate love of deep-sea fishing, golf, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren and family.
Wiley is survived by his son, Wiley Barnes Corbett III (wife, Jeanette Ramos); daughter, Susan Corbett Hogan (husband Dan); and four grandchildren, Wiley Barnes Corbett IV, Mandes Quinn Corbett, Thomas Barnes Hogan and Courtney Leigh Hogan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wiley's memory to St. James United Methodist Church Music Ministry (2000 E 6th St, Greenville, NC 27858) or Hospice of Golden Isles (1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick GA 31525).
