Willard Finch

Willard C. Finch
TIFTON, GA - Mr. Willard C Finch, 89, of Tifton, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Willard C Finch and his daughter Vanlora Teel on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Northside Baptist Church at 6:00 P.M. with Mr. Rick Berry officiating. The eulogy for Mr. Willard will be given by his grandson Jason Teel. The eulogy for Vanlora will be given by her daughter Julie Floyd. Vanlora's daughter Jessica Bowen will offer the celebrations of life.
Mr. Finch was born June 8, 1931 in Nash County, North Carolina to the late Preston Finch and Lenora Glover Finch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Mr. Finch attended Bailey County Schools and received his B.A. from East Carolina University. Upon graduation from ECU, Mr. Finch joined the US army. Mr. Willard served two years in the US army during the Korean Conflict. After serving his term, he went back to school to obtain his teaching certificate. He taught junior high school for several years. While teaching, Mr. Finch returned to East Carolina University to receive his M.A. and become principal of the elementary school.
He later joined the beginnings of the administration laying the ground work for Pitt Community College. He worked as Assistance Dean of Instruction for Pitt Community College and retired in 1986. After retirement, he served on the board of the East Carolina Vocational Center for several years.
As a young boy, Mr. Finch joined Bailey Baptist Church and the foundation was laid for his love for the Lord. In 1953 he moved his membership to Winterville Baptist Church where he served as a teacher, deacon, and several committees. He became involved in the Lay Renewal Movement where he spent most weekends traveling to churches in the southern region. Mr. Finch also served on the board of the Southern Baptist Brotherhood in Memphis, TN. He also worked with the North Carolina Baptist Men's Association.
In 1998, Mr. and Mrs. Finch moved to Tifton, Georgia. He joined Northside Baptist Church where he became the senior adult men's Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the senior adult choir. Mr. Finch has always been known for being a living representation of God's word. He displayed Christ's love by always being willing to help others. Mr. Willard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He instilled the importance of a relationship with Christ in all of his family by being the example.
In addition to serving and working for the Lord, he also enjoyed spending time, practicing organic gardening, completing puzzles, and excelling in playing the Clarinet. One of his most memorable past times was playing Santa Claus for his grandchildren and at various locations in North Carolina and Georgia.
Mr. Finch is survived by his wife Evelyn Hodges Finch of Tifton to whom he was married for sixty-seven years; his daughter and son-in-law, Vanlora and Ricky Teel of Tifton; his grandchildren Jason and Sarah Teel, Jessica and Clint Bowen and Julie and Brad Floyd; his great grandchildren, Greyson Teel, Baisley Grace Bowen, Brody Bowen, Barley Ann Bowen, David Floyd, Della Floyd, and Addilyn Grae Floyd.
Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com.