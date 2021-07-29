William (“Bill”) H. Snowman, age 98, of Castro Valley CA, and formerly of Upper Arlington, Ohio, died peacefully July 9th, 2021. Born in Chelsea, MA, the son of William and Sarah Snowman, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, class of 1952, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946, he was stationed in Sausalito, California on a mine planter and subsequently with Hq. 8th Army, Transportation in Yokohama, Japan during the first winter of the occupation. Retired from Westinghouse after 34 years of service, which started in Springfield, MA , he was later employed by Sterns and Lazarus for a period of 20 years. He had a tree farm in Hocking County and was Secretary of the Ohio Woodland Owners Association, a member of the Ohio Forestry Association, the Hocking Soil and Water Conservation District, American Legion Post 888 and the Upper Arlington Senior Center. After moving to California, he enjoyed spending time gardening and taking trips to a family cabin in the Eldorado National Forest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Vivian Snowman and his brother, Roger Snowman. Bill is survived by his daughter Stacy Snowman and her wife, Andréa Charvet, of Hayward, CA, son Dr. Whitney and his wife, Susan Snowman of Greensburg, PA, granddaughters Sarah Frederick (Robert Frederick) and Elizabeth Snowman, great grandchildren Andrew, Gabriella and William Frederick, and three nieces, Beverly DeMorat, Sally Snowman and Shirley Richardson of Weymouth, MA. Arrangements were private and handled by The Neptune Society in Castro Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory.